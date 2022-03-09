Apple (AAPL) Launches M1 Ultra, Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple Inc. AAPL recently introduced the most powerful personal computer (“PC”) chip in the world — M1 Ultra. The company also launched an entirely new Mac desktop — Mac Studio — that comes with the new Studio Display.

The new M-series system-on-chip (“SoC”) is designed by utilizing Apple’s own packaging architecture, UtraFusion, to interconnect the die of two M1 max chips across over 10,000 signals and possesses incredible computing power. It enables developers to compile codes without rewriting them and video professionals to transcode video to ProRes up to 5.6 times faster than with a 28-core Mac Pro with Afterburner. It aids 3D artists to work with extreme 3D geometry and render massive scenes.

M1 Ultra features 114 billion transistors and is able to configure an immense amount of unified memory up to 128 gigabytes (“GB”). It can be accessed by a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, delivering exceptional performance.

The carbon-neutral chip comes with an increased memory bandwidth of 800 GB per second, 10 times higher than the latest PC desktop chip. Along with the new M1 Ultra, the M1 Max chip powers Mac Studio delivering creative workflows at new heights.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio is a high-performance desktop system with a reimagined compact design consuming up to 1,000 kilowatt-hours less energy than that of a high-end PC desktop over the course of 12 months. The newly released desktop helps clients render massive 3D environments and playback 18 streams of ProRes video with the M1 Ultra chip. It remains quiet even under the heaviest workloads.

Mac Studio features unified memory of up to 64 GB on M1 Max systems and up to 128 GB on M1 Ultra systems.

Apple’s other roll-out, Studio Display, boasts an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina screen, an advanced 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. Pairable with any Mac device, the display enables a tilt display feature up to 30 degrees.

Both Mac Studio and Studio Display are available from today on apple.com and Apple Store App, but will arrive to customers, selected Apple Store locations and resellers from Mar 18 onwards.

Apple currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of AAPL have gone up 30% in the past year.

