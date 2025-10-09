Apple (AAPL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $254.04, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.08%.

The stock of maker of iPhones, iPads and other products has risen by 13.79% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Apple in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.74, showcasing a 6.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $101.27 billion, indicating a 6.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $412.86 billion, indicating changes of +9.04% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Apple is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.9.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.51 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.