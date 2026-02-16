Appili Therapeutics Q3 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) reported Loss for its third quarter of -C$0.95 million

The company's earnings totaled -C$0.95 million, or -C$0.01 per share. This compares with -C$0.52 million, or -C$0.004 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to C$0.114 million from C$0.108 million last year.

Appili Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

