Appili Therapeutics Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) revealed Loss for second quarter of -C$0.99 million

The company's bottom line came in at -C$0.99 million, or -C$0.01 per share. This compares with -C$0.74 million, or -C$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1900% to C$0.10 million from C$0.005 million last year.

Appili Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

