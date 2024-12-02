News & Insights

Appier Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Appier Group, Inc. (JP:4180) has released an update.

Appier Group, Inc. has successfully acquired 197,000 of its own common shares for approximately JPY 300 million through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to buy back up to 1 million shares, or 0.98% of outstanding shares, by the end of 2024. The move reflects Appier’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

