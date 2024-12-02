Appier Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Appier Group, Inc. (JP:4180) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Appier Group, Inc. has successfully acquired 197,000 of its own common shares for approximately JPY 300 million through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to buy back up to 1 million shares, or 0.98% of outstanding shares, by the end of 2024. The move reflects Appier’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into JP:4180 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.