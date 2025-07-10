Appian to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Appian will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Appian announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and its business outlook, which can be accessed via a registration link or through a live webcast on its Investor Relations webpage. A replay of the call will also be available afterwards. Appian focuses on providing a software platform that enhances organizational processes and client success for various large companies across different industries. For further information, individuals can visit the Appian website or contact the company directly.

Appian is scheduled to report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and a commitment to communicate performance with investors.

The hosting of a conference call and live webcast for discussing financial results reflects strong engagement with shareholders and stakeholders.

The mention of their commitment to client success and servicing many of the world’s largest companies underscores Appian's industry relevance and strong market position.

When will Appian release its second-quarter financial results?

Appian will release its financial results for the second quarter on August 7, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Appian's financial results?

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I access Appian's conference call?

Participants can access the call using a registration link and joining via phone with a dial-in and PIN.

Where can I find the webcast of Appian's conference call?

The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations page of Appian's website at http://investors.appian.com.

What is Appian's focus as a company?

Appian is focused on delivering software that helps organizations improve processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences.

$APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 59 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 2,951,148 shares for an estimated $91,865,205 .

. ALBERT G.W. III BIDDLE sold 990 shares for an estimated $32,877

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $APPN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APPN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APPN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $APPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $41.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 04/24/2025

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.







Conference Call Details







The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this







Registration Link







. Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial in and PIN. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



http://investors.appian.com



.





A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at



http://investors.appian.com



after the conclusion of the live conference call.







About Appian







Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit





appian.com





. [Nasdaq: APPN]





Investor Contact







Jack Andrews







investors@appian.com









Media Contact







Valerie Verlander







valerie.verlander@appian.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.