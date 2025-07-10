Appian to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Appian will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Quiver AI Summary
Appian announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and its business outlook, which can be accessed via a registration link or through a live webcast on its Investor Relations webpage. A replay of the call will also be available afterwards. Appian focuses on providing a software platform that enhances organizational processes and client success for various large companies across different industries. For further information, individuals can visit the Appian website or contact the company directly.
Potential Positives
- Appian is scheduled to report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and a commitment to communicate performance with investors.
- The hosting of a conference call and live webcast for discussing financial results reflects strong engagement with shareholders and stakeholders.
- The mention of their commitment to client success and servicing many of the world’s largest companies underscores Appian's industry relevance and strong market position.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will Appian release its second-quarter financial results?
Appian will release its financial results for the second quarter on August 7, 2025.
What time is the conference call for Appian's financial results?
The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.
How can I access Appian's conference call?
Participants can access the call using a registration link and joining via phone with a dial-in and PIN.
Where can I find the webcast of Appian's conference call?
The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations page of Appian's website at http://investors.appian.com.
What is Appian's focus as a company?
Appian is focused on delivering software that helps organizations improve processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$APPN Insider Trading Activity
$APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 59 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 2,951,148 shares for an estimated $91,865,205.
- ALBERT G.W. III BIDDLE sold 990 shares for an estimated $32,877
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$APPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $APPN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 1,579,403 shares (+347121.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,502,600
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 262,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,556,863
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 248,730 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,165,911
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 236,191 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,804,662
- PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, L.P. added 220,436 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,350,761
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 181,945 shares (+298.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,241,835
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 166,637 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,800,811
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$APPN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APPN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APPN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APPN forecast page.
$APPN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APPN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $APPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $41.0 on 05/13/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/09/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 05/09/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 05/09/2025
- Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 04/24/2025
Full Release
MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this
Registration Link
. Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial in and PIN. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at
http://investors.appian.com
.
A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at
http://investors.appian.com
after the conclusion of the live conference call.
About Appian
Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit
appian.com
. [Nasdaq: APPN]
Follow Appian:
LinkedIn
,
X (Twitter
)
Investor Contact
Jack Andrews
investors@appian.com
Media Contact
Valerie Verlander
valerie.verlander@appian.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.