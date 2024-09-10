Appian Partners Gets Contract Through DoD Enterprise Software Initiative

(RTTNews) - Appian (APPN) announced that three Appian partners have been awarded a multiple-award contract for Appian products through the Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative. The agreement, valued at an estimated $145.9 million will provide the U.S. Navy with Appian's commercial off-the-shelf software, hardware, and maintenance support.

The multiple-award firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreements were awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp., Groundswell, and TD Synnex Public Sector. The BPAs will cover a five-year ordering period. The contract was competitively procured through the GSA E-Buy platform.

