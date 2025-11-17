Appian (APPN) Price Target Increased by 23.08% to 42.43

The average one-year price target for Appian (NasdaqGM:APPN) has been revised to $42.43 / share. This is an increase of 23.08% from the prior estimate of $34.48 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $50.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.94% from the latest reported closing price of $43.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appian. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPN is 0.16%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 39,883K shares. The put/call ratio of APPN is 4.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 1,811K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 1,324K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,715K shares , representing a decrease of 482.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 43.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,307K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,291K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing an increase of 46.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 70.73% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,072K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.