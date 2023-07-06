Appian (APPN) Offers Solution for Process Mining & Automation

Appian APPN recently launched the Insight to Action program for process mining. The program will help organizations improve business processes by offering mining preparation, analysis and service hours for a fixed fee.

Process mining reveals obstructions and inefficiencies in business processes. But many process mining technologies face problems with data governance, data skills, results interpretation and automation integration.

Appian Process Mining solves these problems by simplifying the work of finding and fixing process issues. It combines process mining with automation on a low-code platform, making it easy to implement changes and achieve continuous improvement. Appian also uses Data Fabric to securely unify data across the enterprise without complex data management.

In the Insight phase, Appian Customer Success will select and prepare a process for mining, analyse the data, and provide recommendations. In the Action phase, it will create and execute an action plan to optimise the process.

Appian Corporation Price and Consensus

Appian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Appian Corporation Quote

The program includes — data transformation for the use case, process mining analysis and consultation, action plan and project plan for continuous improvement and success checkpoints and final readout to validate improvements.

Strong Product Portfolio to Aid Appian’s Prospects

Appian’s shares have surged 49% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 37% over the same time frame.

Appian is riding on a strong product portfolio delivering end-to-end process automation, data fabric, optimization and total experience. The adoption of its robust mission-critical solutions by various customers including government agencies has been a tailwind.

Consistent innovation in its solutions and an expanding partner base have been noteworthy. This reflects positive traction in its subscription and on-premise license revenue stream.

In April 2023, Appian entered into a partnership with Guidewire Software GWRE, helping customers achieve digital transformation initiatives and delivering customer value at scale.

Appian’s Low-Code Process Automation Platform perfectly complements Guidewire’s cloud-first strategy featuring end-to-end automation of complex insurance processes across systems.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s second-quarter 2023 revenues are pegged between $123 million and $125 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 26%-30%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Appian expects second quarter earnings between a loss of 46 cents per share and a loss of 40 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $123.94 million, indicating growth of 12.61% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 42 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Appian Faces Stiff Competition

The Internet Software companies in the United States is expected to perform well in the rest of 2023, driven by strong demand for cloud-based, AI-enabled and data-driven software solutions. Continuous technological innovations, and increased spending have been major headwinds.

However, Appian’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry that increased 50.5% year to date.

Appian has been affected by increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors. Global economic uncertainty and risks in subscriptions sold to heavily-regulated government agencies have been major headwinds.

It faces stiff competition in its process mining solutions with companies like International Business Machines IBM and UiPath PATH.

IBM Process Mining enables organizations to discover, monitor, and improve their business processes by using AI-powered analysis and recommendations. It also integrates with other IBM solutions for automation, workflow, and decision management.

UiPath Process Mining helps organizations understand how their processes are executed in reality, detect bottlenecks and deviations, and measure the impact of automation. It also connects with UiPath's automation tools to enable seamless process improvement.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Appian Corporation (APPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.