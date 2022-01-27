Appian (APPN) Announces Process Mining, Boosts Offerings

Appian APPN recently announced the availability of Appian Process Mining.



Appian Process Mining has been termed as the easiest way to identify and address workflow bottlenecks. Through this process, mining organizations will be able to identify process inefficiencies as well as design and automate those flawed workflows in a unified platform.



With the addition of native process mining to its list of offerings, Appian will deliver the most complete low-code platform in the world.

Appian Corporation Price and Consensus

Appian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Appian Corporation Quote

Low-Code Platform Boosts Partner and Customer Base

Appian has been benefiting from contract wins with new customers and renewal agreements, driven by strong demand for its low-code platform.



The rapid adoption of the company’s low-code automation platform has been a key catalyst to top-line growth.



Recently, Appian partnered with Redox — a company focused on accelerating healthcare interoperability — to bring low-code data integration to providers and players.



Per the partnership, the companies are working on making electronic medical records (EMRs) of patients easily available to firms and providers.



The collaboration is expected to enrich Redox’s solutions for behavioral health, home health, and patient engagement with convenient and more secure access to EMR data.



Belong, an Australian telecommunications company, chose Appian’s Low-Code Platform to manage fraud identification and automate key customer service actions. The platform enabled Belong to integrate more online digitally-led automation and shift from offline agent interactions and contact centers, reducing the manual tasks of its workforce amid COVID-19.



In September 2021, the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform was selected by the leading wind energy company Ocean Winds to automate its complex business process across the organization.



Combining the low-code automation platform with an agile application development approach has helped Ocean Winds to reduce operating costs by 75% and save 25% of its time.



Appian’s low-code automation platform was recently chosen by Hay, a new Fintech company, to digitize and automate all back-office processes. Hay offers cloud-based mobile-first money management solutions.



In January 2021, Appian joined Accenture’s ACN INTIENT partner ecosystem as a core partner.



Accenture’s INTIENT is an ecosystem that allows life science companies and independent software vendors to integrate more efficiently to accelerate drug discovery efforts, improving patient outcomes.



Integrating with Accenture’s INTIENT, Appian’s Low-Code Automation Platform, which enables low-code workflow creation and management, will now be accessible across the INTIENT product suites.



Appian participated in the launch of Professional Services in Amazon’s AMZN AWS Marketplace and is now be available on the platform.



As a participant, Appian is among the first low-code platform vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace, helping customers implement, manage and support their software on AWS.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional offerings from Appian in AWS Marketplace.



Previously, the company had signed a partnership with Box BOX, a leading cloud content management platform.



Per the deal, users of Appian’s low-code automation platform can seamlessly integrate with the Box platform for a wide variety of document-centric use cases within a short period with the no-code plug-in connector.



Moreover, this latest version delivers enterprise applications up to 20 times faster, which is expected to boost customer demand for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s low-code automation platform in the future.



Appian’s shares have plunged 77.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 38.5% and against the Computer and Technology sector’s return of 3.6%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.