AppFolio Releases 2025 Renter Preferences Report Highlighting Demand for Convenience and Modern Services in Property Management

AppFolio's report highlights renters' demand for convenience, emphasizing digital services to enhance property management and satisfaction.

AppFolio has released its 2025 Renter Preferences Report, which reveals that modern renters are increasingly looking for convenient, tech-driven services from property managers to enhance their living experience. The report, based on insights from over 2,000 U.S. renters, highlights that renters who are satisfied with their management are much more likely to renew their leases. Key findings indicate a strong preference for online rent payment options and digital move-in services, yet many renters still use traditional payment methods and find moving stressful. As Generation Z becomes a significant portion of the rental market, their interest in smart home technology and flexible rent options is noteworthy. AppFolio emphasizes that property managers who adapt to these needs can attract new renters and strengthen relationships with current residents.

AppFolio released the 2025 Renter Preferences Report based on insights from over 2,000 U.S. renters, establishing the company's position as a thought leader in the real estate technology sector.

The report highlights significant gaps in services offered by property managers, presenting an opportunity for AppFolio's platform to help clients enhance resident experience and attract renters.

With Gen Z emerging as a predominant renter demographic, the findings indicate growing demand for technology-driven solutions, aligning AppFolio's offerings with market trends.

Data from the report suggests that satisfaction with property management services directly correlates with lease renewal rates, emphasizing the importance of AppFolio’s technology in improving property management outcomes.

The report highlights a significant gap in service availability, with many property managers failing to offer digital conveniences, which could put AppFolio's clients at a competitive disadvantage.

Only 30% of renters are utilizing digital tools for move-in tasks, indicating a potential market limitation for AppFolio’s services aimed at enhancing the rental experience.

39% of renters still utilize traditional payment methods, suggesting that a substantial number of potential users may not have access to or be willing to adopt AppFolio's digital solutions, which could limit growth opportunities.

What insights does the 2025 AppFolio Renter Preferences Report provide?

The report provides strategies for property managers to elevate the resident experience and attract renters in a competitive market.

How important are digital services for today's renters?

Today's renters expect digital, consumer-friendly services, such as online payments and maintenance support, to enhance their living experience.

What are the top services renters desire when considering a new rental?

Renters value online rent payment, rent reporting, rewards programs, flexible rent, and security deposit alternatives the most.

How does generational preference affect rental choices?

Gen Z prioritizes digital move-in services and smart home technology significantly more than older generations in their rental decisions.

Why do residents choose to renew their leases?

Satisfied renters are more likely to renew their leases, especially if they are pleased with maintenance and communication from property managers.

Residents Want Services That Offer Convenience in Their Daily Lives







Today’s renters expect property managers to offer a digital, consumer-friendly experience similar to what they receive from retailers and on-demand applications. However, the availability of these services – like renter rewards programs, security deposit alternatives, and prompt maintenance support – is still limited, presenting a gap for property managers to fill.







Residents who are satisfied with their property manager are 73% more likely to plan to renew their lease. Similarly, those who are satisfied with maintenance are 71% more likely to say they are planning to renew their lease, and 86% of renters who are satisfied with communication about maintenance issues are also satisfied with their property manager.



Despite online payments becoming more common, 39% of renters still pay rent through traditional methods like cash or check, with 59% of those renters reporting that online payments are not available to them.



When considering a new rental, renters report the most valuable financial services to them are online rent payment (86%), rent reporting (72%), renter rewards programs (72%), flexible rent (69%), and security deposit alternatives (65%).

















Modernizing the Moving Experience Is an Untapped Opportunity







Moving is a highly stressful part of the rental journey and while digital move-in services can greatly reduce this burden, they remain underutilized. Those who use them overwhelmingly find them helpful.







While 35% of renters plan to move from their current housing, primarily seeking better living spaces or lower rent, 44% of those choosing to renew their leases cite the high cost of moving as their main reason for staying.



Three-fourths of renters have experienced challenges during the move-in process, with setting up utilities being reported as the top issue.



Fewer than 30% of renters have completed their move-in tasks through digital tools, yet 80% of those who have used them found the digital tools beneficial.

















Understanding Generational Differences Is Key to Meeting and Exceeding Resident Expectations







Gen Z is





on track





to become the largest renter demographic by 2030. With accessing homeownership continuing to be a challenge, many see rental homes as long-term residences and expect homes that use technology to improve everyday life.







71% of Gen Z renters consider digital move-in services important, compared to 58% of Millennials, 53% of Gen X, and 34% of Baby Boomers.



When evaluating a new rental, 69% of Gen Z are interested in smart home technology, compared to 58% of Millennials, 50% of Gen X, and 46% of Baby Boomers.



77% of Gen Z renters prioritize flexible rent, in contrast to 67% of Millennials, 49% of Gen X, and 37% of Baby Boomers.











"Residents expect fast, easy, and personalized experiences—and our report shows that demand is only growing,” said Stacy Holden, Vice President, Industry Principal at AppFolio. “Property managers that meet and exceed resident expectations will not only address current gaps in service but also attract new renters and build stronger relationships with existing residents.”





Explore the top trends defining today’s rental landscape and download the





2025 AppFolio Renter Preference Report





.







Survey Methodology







AppFolio commissioned a survey of 2,002 U.S. renters ages 18 and up, which was conducted from January 24–30, 2025.











About AppFolio







AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.







For more information, please contact:







AppFolio









appfolio@missionnorth.com







