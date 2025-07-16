AppFolio Partners with Northpoint Asset Management to Enhance Property Management Operations

AppFolio partners with Northpoint Asset Management to enhance property management efficiency using advanced technology and AI solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

AppFolio, a technology company specializing in real estate solutions, has been chosen by Northpoint Asset Management, a full-service property management firm managing over 8,000 rental units, to enhance its operational efficiency. Northpoint sought a performance-first platform to streamline operations and provide real-time insights, ultimately selecting AppFolio Property Manager Max for its user-friendly interface and AI capabilities. CEO Adam Haleck emphasized that this partnership will eliminate task-based silos, allowing the team to focus on overall outcomes and performance. AppFolio’s Chief Revenue Officer, Marcy Campbell, noted that this collaboration showcases Northpoint’s forward-thinking approach to business operations. The partnership highlights the trend of leading companies adopting AppFolio’s AI-native product suite to improve staff productivity and outcomes.

Potential Positives

AppFolio has been selected by Northpoint Asset Management, a notable player managing over 8,000 units and $5 billion in real estate assets, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

The partnership highlights AppFolio's advanced technology, including its AI-native product suite, which aims to enhance operational efficiency for its clients.

The seamless transition to AppFolio's services emphasizes the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and effective support, potentially attracting future clients.

The collaboration is expected to empower Northpoint's operations, allowing for improved performance outcomes and stakeholder engagement, showcasing AppFolio's impact on real estate management efficiency.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the partnership between AppFolio and Northpoint Asset Management?

AppFolio has been selected by Northpoint Asset Management to power its operations and enhance its property management capabilities.

What services does Northpoint Asset Management provide?

Northpoint is a full-service property management company specializing in long-term single and multifamily rental homes, managing over 8,000 units.

Why did Northpoint choose AppFolio's Property Manager Max?

Northpoint chose AppFolio Property Manager Max for its intuitive user experience, performance-first platform, and AI leadership tailored for large residential operators.

How does AppFolio's technology benefit Northpoint's operations?

AppFolio's technology unifies data, streamlines operations, and provides real-time insights, helping Northpoint improve outcomes and focus on holistic performance.

What capabilities does AppFolio Realm-X offer?

AppFolio Realm-X includes embedded generative AI, allowing operators to delegate entire workflows and improve operational efficiency through agentic AI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AppFolio





(NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced that it has been selected by



Northpoint Asset Management



to power its operations.





Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Northpoint is a full-service property management company for long-term single and multifamily rental homes, managing over 8,000 units. With more than $5 billion in real estate assets managed, Northpoint identified the need for a performance-first platform that could unify data, streamline operations, and deliver real-time insights to owners. Northpoint chose





AppFolio Property Manager Max





, an enterprise-grade solution specifically tailored for large residential operators, for its intuitive user experience and leadership in AI.





“It’s essential that our tools evolve with us as we expand our geographic footprint and portfolio,” said Adam Haleck, CEO at Northpoint Asset Management. “AppFolio will free our team from task-based silos, allowing us to focus on holistic outcomes and unlocking tangible performance.”





“Moving to AppFolio was a seamless experience, which speaks volumes about the partnership. AppFolio’s significant and ongoing investment in product development, along with their client-first support team, reinforces our confidence that Northpoint’s residents and owners will continue to have the best experiences and outcomes,” Haleck continued.





“Northpoint Asset Management is a forward-thinking operator that recognizes the power of a unified experience across its entire business,” said Marcy Campbell, Chief Revenue Officer at AppFolio. “We’re excited to help Northpoint harness the full performance potential of their operations, empowering their teams to act proactively, delight stakeholders, and thrive.”





This partnership underscores how leading operators are choosing AppFolio Realm, the company’s AI-native product suite, to help them free up staff while delivering improved outcomes. AppFolio Realm-X – its embedded generative AI – continues to expand its capabilities, including the recently





announced





AppFolio Realm-X Performers, which empower operators to delegate entire workflows through agentic AI.







About Northpoint Asset Management, Inc.







Northpoint, a founder-led business, is a full-service property management company for long-term single and multifamily rental homes with 40+ office locations across the US. Northpoint manages real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the nation’s largest-institutional investors.







About AppFolio







AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit





appfolio.com





.







For more information, please contact:







AppFolio









appfolio@missionnorth.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.