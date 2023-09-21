AppFolio Launches Realm-X, Generative AI-based Conversational Interface

(RTTNews) - AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) on Thursday launched Realm-X, a conversational interface powered by Generative AI for the real estate industry, at its annual Customer Conference in Santa Barbara.

Realm-X employs generative AI to automate important real estate operations and minimize repetitive activities, allowing property managers to focus on creating resident connections and boosting business performance.

Will Moxley, Senior Vice President of Products at AppFolio said, "As the only property management software provider to thoroughly integrate generative AI into the vertical technology stack, the innovations AppFolio is delivering will redefine our space."

The company's latest solutions also include leasing productivity tools for major operators, better user experiences for residents, owners, and suppliers, and new AppFolio Stack Partners.

