APPFOLIO Earnings Results: $APPF Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPFOLIO ($APPF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.21 per share, missing estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $217,700,000, missing estimates of $225,369,142 by $-7,669,142.

APPFOLIO Insider Trading Activity

APPFOLIO insiders have traded $APPF stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLOTTNITZ ANDREAS VON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $5,213,897 .

. MAURICE J DUCA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 14,352 shares for an estimated $3,450,220 .

. ALEXANDER WOLF has made 20 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,903,482 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW S MAZZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,581 shares for an estimated $2,843,474 .

. WILLIAM SHANE TRIGG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,146 shares for an estimated $2,656,596 .

. SCANLAN AGNES BUNDY sold 500 shares for an estimated $127,710

APPFOLIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of APPFOLIO stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPFOLIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APPF stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

