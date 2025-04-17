AppFolio (APPF) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

AppFolio (APPF) ended the recent trading session at $218.78, demonstrating a +0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The the stock of property management software maker has risen by 0.43% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AppFolio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.22, indicating a 16.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $221.56 million, showing a 18.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.35 per share and a revenue of $940.44 million, indicating changes of +22.43% and +18.41%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower within the past month. Right now, AppFolio possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, AppFolio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.35, which means AppFolio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

