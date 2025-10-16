AppFolio (APPF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

AppFolio (APPF) closed the most recent trading day at $223.31, moving -2.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the property management software maker had lost 17.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 11.54% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $246.08 million, indicating a 19.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.36 per share and a revenue of $943.55 million, representing changes of +22.65% and +18.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AppFolio is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AppFolio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.64. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.25.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.