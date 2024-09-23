AppFolio (APPF) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AppFolio (APPF) closed the latest trading day at $236.19, indicating a +1.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the property management software maker had gained 1.89% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.02% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.02, showcasing a 72.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $198.52 million, showing a 20% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $777.91 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +145.61% and +25.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, AppFolio boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AppFolio is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 55.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.32, so one might conclude that AppFolio is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

