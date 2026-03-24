AppFolio (APPF) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

AppFolio (APPF) closed the most recent trading day at $161.04, moving -3.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Shares of the property management software maker have appreciated by 2.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.83%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.44, marking a 19.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $258.04 million, indicating a 18.53% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.43 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.55% and +16.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.27% increase. AppFolio currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AppFolio is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.39, so one might conclude that AppFolio is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.