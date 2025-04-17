AppFolio and Second Nature Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Resident Experience in Property Management

AppFolio and Second Nature announce a partnership to enhance resident services for property managers and renters.

AppFolio and Second Nature have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the resident experience for property managers and their residents. This collaboration will allow AppFolio's customers to integrate Second Nature's services, which include credit building, pest control, and a new Group Rate Internet offering for high-speed internet at competitive prices. Research indicates that many renters value these types of benefits, presenting a significant opportunity for property managers to improve retention and occupancy by meeting resident expectations. The partnership aligns with AppFolio’s goals to streamline operations and enhance tenant satisfaction as part of its broader efforts to enrich the rental experience, which also includes recent collaborations with Zillow and the introduction of automated communication capabilities through AppFolio Realm-X. Both companies emphasize their commitment to creating mutually beneficial outcomes for residents, property managers, and investors.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Second Nature enhances the resident experience, providing AppFolio customers with access to valuable resident benefits.

Integration of Second Nature’s services, such as Group Rate Internet, aligns with the growing demand for resident benefits, addressing a significant opportunity in the rental market.

This collaboration supports AppFolio's commitment to improving property management efficiency while enhancing resident satisfaction, ultimately aiming to increase retention and occupancy rates.

Complementing existing offerings like FolioSpace™ and recent Zillow collaboration, this partnership positions AppFolio as a leader in delivering modern rental experiences.

Potential Negatives

AppFolio's reliance on the success of its partnership with Second Nature introduces significant uncertainties, as highlighted by the forward-looking statements regarding potential benefits that may not materialize.

The announcement suggests a current gap in resident benefits availability, with only 42% of renters reporting access to desired programs, indicating that AppFolio may need to improve its offerings significantly to meet market demands.

The mention of potential negative effects on AppFolio’s business operations or share price due to this partnership could signal investor concerns about the company's stability and future performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the AppFolio and Second Nature partnership?

The partnership aims to enhance the resident experience for millions by integrating valuable resident benefit services.

What services will Second Nature provide through AppFolio?

Second Nature will provide services like credit building, air filter delivery, pest control, and Group Rate Internet.

How will this partnership impact property managers?

This partnership allows property managers to differentiate themselves by offering sought-after resident benefits, improving retention and occupancy.

What is the significance of the AppFolio 2025 Renter Preferences Report?

The report indicates that 71% of renters value resident benefits, highlighting a significant opportunity for property managers.

How does this partnership reflect AppFolio's commitment?

This move underscores AppFolio's dedication to enhancing the resident journey and delivering exceptional value to property managers.

SANTA BARBARA, CA and RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AppFolio





(NASDAQ:APPF), a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, and





Second Nature





, a proptech company and leader in the resident experience, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the resident experience for the millions of residents their customers serve.





Through this partnership, AppFolio customers will have the ability to offer Second Nature’s suite of services within the





AppFolio Stack™





partner ecosystem. By integrating Second Nature’s offered benefits, property managers can offer valuable programs including credit building, air filter delivery, pest control, rewards, and more. A standout example is Second Nature’s latest offering: Group Rate Internet, which provides residents with reliable, high-speed internet at a great rate.





Upcoming findings from the AppFolio 2025 Renter Preferences Report reveal that 71% of renters say resident benefits are important when evaluating a new rental, but only 42% report they are currently available to them — providing a key opportunity for property managers to differentiate. With retention and occupancy top of mind for property managers, meeting — and exceeding — resident expectations is essential to winning in a crowded market.





“In today’s competitive real estate environment, resident expectations have never been higher,” said Kyle Triplett, SVP, Product at AppFolio. “By partnering with Second Nature, we’re investing in the tools property managers need to exceed those expectations—streamlining operations while delivering unmatched resident satisfaction. This strategic move underscores our commitment to the resident journey as we continue to build the platform that powers the real estate industry.”





“Our mission is to design, onboard, and power 'Triple Win Experiences' where residents win, investors win, and property managers win together. AppFolio and Second Nature coming together to integrate our offerings is a big step in replacing friction with effortless, exceptional experiences for all,” said Thad Tarkington, Founder and CEO at Second Nature.





This partnership is the latest example of AppFolio’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to property managers and their residents. It complements





FolioSpace™





—a next-generation resident experience that redefines how property managers and renters connect throughout the entire resident journey—by introducing an additional suite of integrated services that simplify move-in and day-to-day living. AppFolio also recently





teamed up with Zillow





to streamline leasing, helping renters discover homes faster and property managers fill vacancies more efficiently. Alongside





new capabilities in AppFolio Realm-X





, which automate routine resident communications and other administrative tasks, these initiatives collectively empower property managers to focus on higher-impact work while offering a truly modern rental experience.







About AppFolio







AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business.





For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.







About Second Nature







Second Nature is a leading resident experience platform powering resident onboarding, lease-enrolled services, and ancillary income for professional property managers. Dedicated to creating “Triple Win” outcomes for residents, investors, and property managers, Second Nature streamlines processes, enhances living experiences, and fosters stronger relationships in the long-term rental market.





For more information about Second Nature, visit secondnature.com.







For more information, please contact:







AppFolio









appfolio@missionnorth.com









Second Nature









triplewin@secondnature.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “future’” “predicts, “projects,” “target,” “seeks,” “contemplates,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to the potential benefits and effect of AppFolio’s partnership with Second Nature, the FolioSpace resident application, and the Realm-X services and their impact on AppFolio’s plans, objectives, expectations and capabilities.





Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio’s current beliefs and expectations based on information currently available and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AppFolio’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include AppFolio’s ability to successfully offer the Second Nature products within the AppFolio ecosystem and launch the FolioSpace resident application, AppFolio’s ability to implement its plans, objectives and expectations with respect to the Second Nature partnership, the FolioSpace resident application, and Realm-X, negative effects of the announcement of the Second Nature partnership on AppFolio’s business operations, operating results or share price as well as those risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025, and the section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in AppFolio’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in its other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that AppFolio’s actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





AppFolio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8904ce1b-1246-42d6-ab30-9eecfd90bfa1





