Appen Ltd. AGM Strongly Endorses Company Directives

Appen Limited, a global leader in data for AI systems, has released the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, summarizing the outcomes of key resolutions including the approval of remuneration reports, re-election of directors, and ratifications of share issues. The AGM results indicate strong backing for the company’s executive decisions and strategic directions.

