Appen Limited’s Director Increases Shareholding

November 10, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Appen Limited’s director, Stuart Davis, has increased his indirect shareholding in the company by acquiring an additional 15,625 ordinary shares through participation in the Share Purchase Plan, bringing his total to 88,455 shares. This move reflects a growing confidence in the company’s future prospects, a point of interest for investors tracking insider activities.

