Appen (APPEF) Price Target Decreased by 43.61% to 0.82

The average one-year price target for Appen (OTCPK:APPEF) has been revised to $0.82 / share. This is a decrease of 43.61% from the prior estimate of $1.46 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.35 to a high of $1.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 105.30% from the latest reported closing price of $0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appen. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPEF is 0.01%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.63% to 5,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,015K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares , representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPEF by 18.53% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 938K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares , representing an increase of 48.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPEF by 102.18% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 851K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 424K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPEF by 6.56% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 410K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 38.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPEF by 65.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.