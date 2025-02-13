$APP stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APP stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,524,071,893 of trading volume.

$APP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $APP:

$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 392 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 392 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. DENALI HOLDINGS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 5,274,246 shares for an estimated $1,634,860,909 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 68 sales selling 1,149,574 shares for an estimated $329,528,271 .

. HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 104 sales selling 890,000 shares for an estimated $224,968,077 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 102 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $72,044,014 .

. KATIE KIHORANY JANSEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 119,752 shares for an estimated $34,264,844 .

. EDUARDO VIVAS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 259,530 shares for an estimated $29,820,490 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 173,104 shares for an estimated $25,873,581 .

. MARY MARGARET HASTINGS GEORGIADIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $10,360,432 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,101 shares for an estimated $7,019,627 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,740,954 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,312,265.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $APP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.