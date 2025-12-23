Markets
APLM

Apollomics H1 Loss Narrows

December 23, 2025 — 08:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollomics Inc. (APLM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported a narrower loss in the first half, driven by revenue and lower research and development expenses for the half-year ended on June 30.

Loss attributable to the owners of the company narrowed to $12.56 million from $35.21 million in the year-ago period.

On a per share basis, the loss shrank to $11.37 from $37.53 per share in the prior year.

Research and development expenses decreased to $4.62 million from $16.93 million in the prior year.

For the first half period, Apollomics reported revenue of $8.5 million, compared with no revenue in the year-ago period.

Also, cash equivalents, bank deposits and money market funds of Apollomics amounted to $2.1 million, and the firm believes its cash position is sufficient to fund planned operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Apollomics' lead program includes vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations. Currently, vebreltinib is in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States.

Apollomics shares closed Monday's trade at 18.49%, up 10.55%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.