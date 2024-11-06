Apollo Global price target raised to $155 from $141 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Apollo Global (APO) to $155 from $141 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the “solid” Q3 report.
- Apollo Global price target raised to $178 from $165 at TD Cowen
- Apollo Global price target raised to $170 from $162 at Citi
- Apollo Global price target raised to $164 from $149 at Wells Fargo
- Apollo Global price target raised to $174 from $148 at Barclays
- Apollo Global Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
