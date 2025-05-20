Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.3752), with shares changing hands as low as $74.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, APO.PRA was trading at a 51.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.78% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 0.5052 - 0.6062.

The chart below shows the one year performance of APO.PRA shares, versus APO:

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are off about 1.4%.

