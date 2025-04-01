Apollo Global Management's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in APO usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 18 options transactions for Apollo Global Management. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 66% being bullish and 22% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 17 are puts, valued at $739,161, and there was a single call, worth $40,050.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $140.0 for Apollo Global Management during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apollo Global Management's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apollo Global Management's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Apollo Global Management Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $7.6 $7.2 $7.4 $120.00 $148.0K 437 2.3K APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.2 $7.9 $7.9 $120.00 $79.0K 437 1.4K APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.2 $7.8 $7.9 $120.00 $71.8K 437 1.5K APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.9 $7.6 $7.7 $120.00 $52.3K 437 572 APO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.0 $8.8 $8.9 $140.00 $40.0K 757 50

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apollo Global Management, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,453,478, the price of APO is down -1.0% at $135.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $177.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for APO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

