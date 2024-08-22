Apollo Global Management Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apollo Global Management.

Looking at options history for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $477,140 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $683,574.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $130.0 for Apollo Global Management during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $107.00 $246.3K 750 620 APO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.6 $110.00 $209.0K 655 275 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.9 $22.7 $22.7 $130.00 $138.4K 0 62 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.1 $9.7 $10.1 $115.00 $138.3K 80 144 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.1 $9.8 $10.1 $115.00 $96.9K 80 223

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Current Position of Apollo Global Management Currently trading with a volume of 1,773,699, the APO's price is down by -0.74%, now at $108.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Apollo Global Management

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $124. In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $123. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $129. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $128. An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apollo Global Management options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.