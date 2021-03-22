Apollo Global Management Names Co-Founder Marc Rowan As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) announced Monday that Co-Founder Marc Rowan has formally assumed the role of CEO of Apollo, which comes as part of a planned succession process first announced in January 2021.

In addition, former SEC Chairman and Apollo's Lead Independent Director Jay Clayton has been named Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In these roles, Rowan and Clayton succeed Apollo Founder Leon Black.

Apollo has also appointed Richard Emerson and Dr. Kerry Murphy Healey as independent board directors, effective immediately.

