Apollo Global Management, Inc Reports Decline In Q4 Income

February 09, 2026 — 06:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $660 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.462 billion, or $2.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.540 billion or $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 86.7% to $9.864 billion from $5.283 billion last year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $660 Mln. vs. $1.462 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $9.864 Bln vs. $5.283 Bln last year.

