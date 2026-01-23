Apollo Global Management Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APO

In trading on Friday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.47, changing hands as low as $135.77 per share. Apollo Global Management Inc (new shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APO's low point in its 52 week range is $102.58 per share, with $174.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.49. The APO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

