APO

Apollo Global Management And Workday To Join S&P 500

December 06, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) and Workday Inc. (WDAY) will replace Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) and Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) in the S&P 500, respectively.

Qorvo and Amentum Holdings will replace Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) and Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Comerica Inc. (CMA) and Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) will replace Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) and Carters Inc. (CRI) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Vishay Intertechnology and Carters will replace Comerica and Carpenter Technology in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) and Champion Homes Inc. (SKY) will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make the changes effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, 2024.

