Apollo Global Management And Workday To Join S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) and Workday Inc. (WDAY) will replace Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) and Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) in the S&P 500, respectively.

Qorvo and Amentum Holdings will replace Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) and Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Comerica Inc. (CMA) and Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) will replace Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) and Carters Inc. (CRI) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Vishay Intertechnology and Carters will replace Comerica and Carpenter Technology in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) and Champion Homes Inc. (SKY) will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make the changes effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.