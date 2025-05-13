Markets
APO

Apollo Funds To Acquire Majority Stake In PowerGrid Services

May 13, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollo (APO) announced that Apollo-managed funds and affiliates associated with its hybrid strategies, or the Apollo Funds, have agreed to acquire a majority stake in PowerGrid Services, a provider of maintenance and construction services to electric utilities across the United States. The Apollo Funds will partner with existing PowerGrid investors, including company management and The Sterling Group, to support continued growth.

PowerGrid Services is a national provider of mission-critical electric utility services, offering an integrated platform across planned infrastructure work and rapid emergency response.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.