Apollo Funds To Acquire Majority Stake In PowerGrid Services

(RTTNews) - Apollo (APO) announced that Apollo-managed funds and affiliates associated with its hybrid strategies, or the Apollo Funds, have agreed to acquire a majority stake in PowerGrid Services, a provider of maintenance and construction services to electric utilities across the United States. The Apollo Funds will partner with existing PowerGrid investors, including company management and The Sterling Group, to support continued growth.

PowerGrid Services is a national provider of mission-critical electric utility services, offering an integrated platform across planned infrastructure work and rapid emergency response.

