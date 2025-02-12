Apollo Funds Acquire Majority Interest in Bold Production Services to Expand Natural Gas Treatment Solutions

Apollo Funds acquire majority stake in Bold Production Services to enhance natural gas treatment solutions amid rising demand.

Quiver AI Summary

Apollo Global Management announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Bold Production Services, LLC, a company that provides contracted natural gas treatment solutions. Founded in 2013, Bold operates a fleet of over 700 assets and serves major clients in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. The partnership aims to support Bold's growth in response to increasing natural gas demand over the next decade, driven by trends in power generation and LNG exports. Bold will continue to be led by CEO Glen Wind and its existing leadership team. Apollo expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Bold, citing its strong customer relationships and growth potential in the energy sector. The investment aligns with Apollo's broader strategy to direct significant resources into climate and energy transition investments.

Potential Positives

Apollo Funds acquiring a majority interest in Bold Production Services signifies a strong investment in a growing sector of the natural gas industry.

The partnership is expected to support Bold's continued growth, aligning with projected increases in natural gas demand over the next decade.

Bold's specialized capabilities in reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency position it well within the context of climate-focused investments, appealing to environmentally-conscious stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition may raise concerns regarding the increased consolidation in the energy sector, potentially leading to reduced competition and higher prices for consumers in the long term.

The significant investment and commitment to natural gas could attract scrutiny from environmental groups and stakeholders advocating for renewable energy sources, potentially harming the company's public image.

The reliance on a single sector (natural gas) may expose Bold Production Services to market volatility and regulatory risks associated with fossil fuels, which could impact future performance and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announced by Apollo?

Apollo announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Bold Production Services, a provider of natural gas treatment solutions.

How will Apollo's investment impact Bold Production Services?

The investment will support Bold's growth as natural gas demand accelerates due to industrial renaissance trends.

What services does Bold Production Services offer?

Bold offers production-linked natural gas treatment solutions that remove impurities and reduce emissions and waste.

Who are the key executives at Bold Production Services?

Key executives include Glen Wind (CEO), Blake Maywald (President), Tim Burkett (CFO), and Austin Traweek (COO).

How much capital has Apollo committed to climate-related investments?

Apollo has committed approximately $58 billion into climate and energy transition-related investments in the past five years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $173,477,023 .

. JAMES C ZELTER (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $97,964,885 .

. SCOTT KLEINMAN (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,835,230 .

. MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,599,684 .

. WHITNEY CHATTERJEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,074,851 .

. LOUIS-JACQUES TANGUY (Chief Acct. Off. & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $441,250

MITRA O'NEILL purchased 923 shares for an estimated $100,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 527 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE:APO), today announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have acquired a majority interest in Bold Production Services, LLC (“Bold” or the “Company”), a provider of production-linked, contracted natural gas treatment solutions that enable the downstream use of natural gas, while reducing excess emissions and waste through proprietary equipment design.





Founded in 2013, Bold’s fleet of 700+ owned assets, including dehydration units, H2S treating units and total flow coolers, serves a blue-chip customer base across the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. The investment from the Apollo Funds will support Bold’s continued growth as natural gas demand is expected to accelerate over the next decade, driven by secular trends associated with the industrial renaissance such as demand for power generation, LNG exports, data centers and other emerging natural gas applications. The Company will continue to be headquartered in Houston, Texas and led by Glen Wind, Chief Executive Officer, along with his team including Blake Maywald, President, Tim Burkett, Chief Financial Officer and Austin Traweek, Chief Operating Officer.





Glen Wind, CEO of Bold, commented, “We are excited to work with Apollo in our efforts to continue serving our customers seeking reliable gas treatment solutions that help improve operational efficiency. Producers value high performance, scalable treatment services, and Bold remains committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that drive safer, cleaner operations with improved production yields and lower emissions. We look forward to building on our momentum alongside Apollo in the years ahead. We would like to acknowledge and thank the OFS Energy Fund team for their involvement and support in helping us reach this point.”





Scott Browning, Partner at Apollo, said, “Bold has built a robust platform providing essential gas treatment solutions, with significant growth potential supported by strong customer relationships and attractive expansion opportunities. We are excited to partner with Glen, Blake and the rest of the Bold team in a market where we see the opportunity for significant investment given favorable secular tailwinds. Apollo brings deep expertise in the natural gas value chain and a proven track record supporting the growth of energy-related services that help to fuel the industrial renaissance.”





Over the past five years, Apollo-managed funds and affiliates have committed, deployed, or arranged approximately $58 billion



i



into climate and energy transition-related investments, supporting companies and projects across clean energy and infrastructure.





Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Bold, and Troutman Pepper Locke, LLP served as Bold’s legal counsel. Bank OZK supported the transaction through a new credit facility.







About Bold Production Services, LLC







Bold Production Services, LLC is an oil & gas infrastructure resource company providing contract services in the treating and removal of impurities found in natural gas, oil, and water. Bold has grown its asset base to include production and treating equipment, as well as a non-triazine based H2S chemical scavenger. To learn more, please visit



www.bps-llc.com



.







About Apollo Global Management, Inc.







Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit



www.apollo.com



.







Contact Information







Noah Gunn





Global Head of Investor Relations





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





(212) 822-0540







IR@apollo.com







Joanna Rose





Global Head of Corporate Communications





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





(212) 822-0491







Communications@apollo.com







___________________________







i



As of December 31, 2024. The firmwide targets (the “Targets”) to deploy, commit, or arrange capital commensurate with Apollo’s proprietary Climate and Transition Investment Framework (the "CTIF"), are (1) $50 billion by 2027 and (2) more than $100 billion by 2030 The CTIF, which is subject to change at any time without notice, sets forth certain activities classified by Apollo as sustainable economic activities ("SEAs"), and the methodologies used to calculate contribution towards the Targets. Only investments determined to be currently contributing to an SEA in accordance with the CTIF are counted toward the Targets. Under the CTIF, Apollo uses different calculation methodologies for different types of investments in equity, debt and real estate. For additional details on the CTIF, please refer to our website here: https://www.apollo.com/strategies/asset-management/real-assets/sustainable-investing-platform.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.