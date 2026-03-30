Apollo to Expand U.S. Footprint With Second Headquarters Plan

Apollo Global Management APO is reportedly considering opening a second U.S. headquarters in either South Florida or Texas, according to a Financial Times article published on MSN. The move reflects the company’s efforts to expand beyond its primary base in New York and support long-term growth.

Why Apollo Is Considering a Second U.S. Headquarters

Apollo’s potential plan to establish a second headquarters is aimed at strengthening its presence in high-growth markets and enhancing client engagement across the United States. Expanding into these regions is likely to provide greater access to institutional investors and alternative investment opportunities, while also supporting more cost-efficient operations.

In recent years, Florida and Texas have emerged as attractive destinations, driven by favorable tax structures, strong population inflows and a rising concentration of wealth and corporate activity. These factors have positioned both states as key financial hubs, attracting investment firms seeking to broaden their regional footprint.

The move also aligns with a broader migration trend within the financial sector toward high-growth Sun Belt regions. These markets offer cost advantages and improved access to talent, making them increasingly important hubs for investment firms. As such, the expansion is expected to support Apollo’s assets under management (AUM) growth and drive fee-related revenues over time.

In line with this trend, other major financial firms like Wells Fargo & Company WFC and Huntington Bancshares HBAN are also expanding their presence in these regions. According to a media report published on MSN, in January 2026, WFC planned to relocate its wealth management headquarters to West Palm Beach. The move includes shifting around 100 senior executives and is expected to strengthen Wells Fargo’s position in South Florida’s expanding financial ecosystem.

Similarly, HBAN has been expanding its footprint across Texas and the broader southern region. In February 2026, Huntington Bancshares completed its merger with Cadence Bank, which significantly expanded its presence across high-growth markets and enhanced its scale in the region.

These developments reflect a broader industry shift toward regional diversification, as financial firms expand into new hubs to align with evolving client bases and shifting investment activity across regions. Against this backdrop, Apollo’s potential plan to establish a second U.S. headquarters underscores its focus on expanding in high-growth regions. The move is likely to enhance market reach, improve operating efficiency and support AUM growth, which could, in turn, drive higher fee-related revenues over the long term.

APO’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Apollo have declined 16.6% compared with the industry’s 19.5% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, APO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.