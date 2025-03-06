News & Insights

Apollo And Motive Partners Launches Lyra Client Solution

March 06, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and Motive Partners, Thursday have introduced Lyra Client Solutions Holdings, LLC, a spin-out from Apollo's client services division. Lyra provides advanced client-servicing solutions, leveraging technology and operations to enhance efficiency and user experience for institutional and wealth clients. Both firms have invested in Lyra to support its launch and commercialization.

With private markets expanding due to product innovation and shifting investor allocations, alternative asset managers face increasing demands for superior service amid cost and efficiency challenges. Lyra aims to address these needs with scalable, high-touch services, including pre-trade, onboarding, and post-trade support, powered by cutting-edge technology and top-tier operations talent.

Eileen Sivolella has been appointed as Lyra's Board Chair and Independent Director. Previously, she served as Managing Director and Global CFO at Advent International, overseeing $90 billion in assets until her retirement in 2022. Before Advent, she was Global CFO at Bain Capital, where she contributed to key committees, including valuation and operational audit. She also held a Partner role at Deloitte, where she co-founded its private equity practice in New York.

