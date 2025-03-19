Apollo Acquires Majority Stake in OEG Energy Group for Over $1 Billion

Apollo funds are acquiring a majority stake in OEG Energy Group, valuing the company over $1 billion.

Quiver AI Summary

Apollo has announced its agreement to acquire a majority stake in OEG Energy Group from Oaktree Capital Management and other investors, valuing OEG at over $1 billion. OEG, a seasoned offshore energy solutions company with a significant fleet of cargo carrying units, provides vital services across the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. The acquisition reflects OEG's commitment to expanding its capabilities in response to the global energy transition. Both Apollo and Oaktree expressed confidence in OEG’s growth prospects, emphasizing the ongoing demand for offshore energy solutions. The transaction, expected to close in Q2 2025, is subject to regulatory approvals. Apollo highlighted its extensive investment history in climate and energy transition initiatives, reinforcing its intentions to support OEG’s future growth.

Potential Positives

Apollo is acquiring a majority stake in OEG Energy Group for a headline valuation of over $1 billion, signaling confidence in OEG's strong market position and future growth potential in the energy sector.

The acquisition allows Apollo to leverage its extensive expertise and integrated platform to drive value creation and support the energy transition, indicating a strategic focus on renewable energy and sustainability.

OEG's established reputation as a leading provider of offshore energy solutions enhances Apollo's portfolio in the rapidly evolving energy market.

The transaction may positively impact Apollo's growth trajectory, especially as it has committed to deploying a significant amount towards climate and energy transition-related investments by 2030.

Potential Negatives

The transaction's completion is subject to regulatory approvals and certain closing conditions, which may introduce uncertainty and delay the acquisition process.



Apollo's press release highlights a significant acquisition, but it does not disclose any potential operational challenges or risks associated with integrating OEG Energy Group into its existing structure.



The reliance on Oaktree Capital Management for maintaining a minority stake may indicate a lack of complete confidence from previous investors in the new partnership’s structure and future growth potential.

FAQ

What acquisition did Apollo announce on March 19, 2025?

Apollo announced the acquisition of a majority stake in OEG Energy Group from Oaktree Capital Management and other investors.

What is the valuation of OEG Energy Group?

The transaction implies a headline valuation of over $1 billion for OEG Energy Group.

How long has OEG been providing offshore energy solutions?

OEG Energy Group has been delivering offshore energy solutions for more than 50 years.

What services does OEG provide to the offshore energy sector?

OEG provides development and operations solutions for oil & gas and offshore wind markets.

What is Apollo's investment focus regarding climate and energy transition?

Apollo has committed approximately $58 billion to climate and energy transition-related investments over the past five years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $173,477,023 .

. JAMES C ZELTER (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,950,874 .

. SCOTT KLEINMAN (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,835,230 .

. MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,391,062 .

. WHITNEY CHATTERJEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,074,851 .

. LOUIS-JACQUES TANGUY (Chief Acct. Off. & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $441,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/07/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/02/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APO forecast page.

$APO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $APO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $157.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $188.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Etinenne Ricard from BMO Capital set a target price of $157.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $164.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $174.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $155.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $135.0 on 10/03/2024

on 10/03/2024 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $139.0 on 09/24/2024

Full Release



LONDON and NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo funds”) have agreed to acquire a majority stake in OEG Energy Group (“OEG” or the “Company”), a leading offshore energy solutions business, from funds managed by the Power Opportunities strategy of Oaktree Capital Management, LP (“Oaktree”) and other investors. The transaction implies a headline valuation of more than $1 billion for OEG, and Oaktree and others will retain a minority equity interest in the Company.





OEG is a scaled provider of core services across the offshore energy ecosystem, delivering development and operations solutions to oil & gas (O&G) and wind end markets for more than 50 years. The Company owns and operates one of the world’s largest fleets of cargo carrying units (CCUs), with 75,000+ units, enabling the safe transportation of essential cargo to and from offshore energy installations. OEG’s Renewables segment is a global, integrated provider of key technical solutions and services to the offshore wind sector.





John Heiton, CEO of OEG, said: “Since our company’s founding, we have worked hard to establish OEG as a global leader in delivering core services throughout the offshore energy value chain. As energy producers across Europe and around the globe continue to invest in energy transition, we are committed to expanding and enhancing our capabilities as a key partner. We look forward to working with Apollo as we enter this new and exciting chapter for our business and remain focused on supporting our customers with the same quality service they have come to expect.”





Wilson Handler, Partner at Apollo, said: “John and team have built OEG into a global leader and trusted provider of offshore equipment and services, with an integrated business model that has scaled across cycles. We see a tremendous opportunity to invest in the Company’s future growth as secular tailwinds drive demand for services enabling efficient energy production and renewable power. Bringing to bear the scale of Apollo’s integrated platform and deep expertise in energy services, we look forward to working with the talented team at OEG to unlock value for its various stakeholders and loyal customer base via organic and inorganic channels.”





Francesco Giuliani, Managing Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager in Oaktree’s Power Opportunities strategy, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the management team at OEG and the success achieved during Oaktree’s period of ownership. During that time, increased focus on the energy transition and global supply dynamics has made investment for core energy infrastructure even more important. We continue to have strong conviction in OEG’s growth trajectory and are thrilled to maintain a minority interest alongside Apollo funds.”





Over the past five years, Apollo-managed funds and affiliates have committed, deployed, or arranged approximately $58 billion



i



of climate and energy transition-related investments, supporting companies and projects across clean energy and infrastructure.





The transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in Q2 2025.





Banco Santander SA acted as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo funds on the transaction.





Goldman Sachs International acted as financial adviser to Oaktree, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP (corporate) and Latham & Watkins (financing & antitrust) served as legal advisers.





White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to OEG management.





___________________









i



As of December 31, 2024. The firmwide targets (the “Targets”) to deploy, commit, or arrange capital commensurate with Apollo’s proprietary Climate and Transition Investment Framework (the "CTIF"), are (1) $50 billion by 2027 and (2) more than $100 billion by 2030. The CTIF, which is subject to change at any time without notice, sets forth certain activities classified by Apollo as sustainable economic activities ("SEAs"), and the methodologies used to calculate contribution towards the Targets. Only investments determined to be currently contributing to an SEA in accordance with the CTIF are counted toward the Targets. Under the CTIF, Apollo uses different calculation methodologies for different types of investments in equity, debt and real estate. For additional details on the CTIF, please refer to our website here:



https://www.apollo.com/strategies/asset-management/real-assets/sustainable-investing-platform



.









About Apollo







Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.







About OEG Energy Group







OEG is a leading offshore energy solutions business providing infrastructure assets, technologies and services to the global energy industry. From the company’s beginning in 1973, OEG has evolved significantly, growing both organically and through strategic acquisitions, to become a pivotal link in the global energy supply chain.





OEG delivers specialized and complementary solutions for above-water, on-water and below-water applications across the full energy lifecycle. From the provision of offshore logistics equipment and bespoke solutions, through to the delivery of integrated services for larger project work scopes, OEG plays an important role in supporting the production of the world’s energy needs whether that be electricity, gas or oil.





Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, OEG has over 1,300 employees and operates in more than 65 countries.







About Oaktree







Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $202 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,200 employees and offices in 23 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at



http://www.oaktreecapital.com/



.





Apollo Contacts





Noah Gunn





Global Head of Investor Relations





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





(212) 822-0540







IR@apollo.com







Joanna Rose





Global Head of Corporate Communications





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





(212) 822-0491







Communications@apollo.com







Oaktree Press Contacts





FGS Global





Rory King / Hannah Ratcliff







Rory.King@fgsglobal.com



/



Hannah.Ratcliff@fgsglobal.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.