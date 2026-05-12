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Apollo Acquires Majority Stake In Noble Environmental

May 12, 2026 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), on Tuesday announced that Apollo-managed funds acquired a majority stake in Noble Environmental, Inc. for undisclosed consideration.

Noble Environmental was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a vertically integrated waste management platform providing solid waste collection, hauling, transfer and disposal services across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest United States.

The company also operates a renewable natural gas business that captures and converts landfill gas into pipeline-quality fuel.

In the pre-market trading, Apollo is 0.01% higher at $130.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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