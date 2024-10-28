Apogee Therapeutics price target raised to $100 from $81 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) to $100 from $81 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Eli Lilly (LLY) on Friday shared Phase 3 ADapt data, showing a majority of atopic dermatitis patients who discontinued Dupixent went on to achieve EASI-75 with lebrikizumab at 16 weeks and an even larger proportion at 24 weeks, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With impressive post-Dupixent efficacy confirmed, BTIG thinks the IL-13 class could grow even larger than prior expectations, reading through positively to Apogee’s APG777.
