Apogee Enterprises Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.65 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $30.57 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apogee Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.10 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $358.19 million from $342.44 million last year.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.39 - $1.42 Bln

