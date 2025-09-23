APO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.73, changing hands as high as $147.69 per share. Apollo Global Management Inc (new shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APO's low point in its 52 week range is $102.58 per share, with $189.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.54. The APO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.