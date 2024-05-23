APM Human Services Reports Major Shareholding Changes

APM Human Services International Limited (AU:APM) has released an update.

APM Human Services International Ltd has announced a significant change in shareholding, with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its parent company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), reporting substantial voting power in the company. As of May 21, 2024, the entities collectively control over 45 million shares, with MUFG indirectly holding a relevant interest due to its ownership of First Sentier Investors. The details of the voting power and relevant interests were disclosed in compliance with the Corporations Act.

