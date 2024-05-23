News & Insights

Stocks

APM Human Services Reports Major Shareholding Changes

May 23, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APM Human Services International Limited (AU:APM) has released an update.

APM Human Services International Ltd has announced a significant change in shareholding, with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its parent company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), reporting substantial voting power in the company. As of May 21, 2024, the entities collectively control over 45 million shares, with MUFG indirectly holding a relevant interest due to its ownership of First Sentier Investors. The details of the voting power and relevant interests were disclosed in compliance with the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:APM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.