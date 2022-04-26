APLS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.52, changing hands as low as $46.06 per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APLS's low point in its 52 week range is $27.50 per share, with $73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.44.

