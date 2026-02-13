APLD's Energy Strategy is Evolving: Can it Drive Further Upside?

Applied Digital APLD is enhancing its competitive edge by treating energy availability as a strategic asset rather than a passive input. Through its collaboration with Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises and a $15 million lead investment in Corintis, APLD is targeting two structural constraints in AI infrastructure: power deployment speed and thermal efficiency.



The Babcock and Wilcox initiative is intended to accelerate on-site power generation using proven steam turbine technology for new natural gas-fired plants. With traditional gas turbines facing delivery timelines that extend into the early 2030s, this approach could shorten time-to-power for new campuses. For APLD, earlier generation availability may translate into faster lease commencements, improved utilization of contracted megawatts and stronger revenue visibility across development cycles. Meanwhile, the Corintis investment aligns with APLD's push toward higher-density AI workloads within its Polaris campuses. As customers migrate to next-generation GPUs with rising thermal intensity, cooling constraints can limit effective rack density and monetizable megawatts. If the micro-channelled cold plate systems perform as intended, APLD may be able to sustain higher compute density per building.



However, both strategies involve execution complexity. Power generation projects are subject to permissions, construction timelines and utility coordination, while advanced cooling platforms must demonstrate performance consistency at hyperscale. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $75.06 million, up 41.83% year over year. Whether APLD's strategic approach to energy as a competitive differentiator translates into sustained financial outperformance will depend on how effectively these power and cooling initiatives convert into operational megawatts and lease revenues.

APLD Faces Stiff Competition

Applied Digital competes with Vertiv Holdings VRT and nVent Electric NVT in addressing power constraints for AI infrastructure. Vertiv provides power delivery and backup systems that enable higher-density deployments for hyperscale customers, while nVent Electric supplies power distribution and thermal management components across data center operators. Both Vertiv and nVent Electric serve multiple customers through equipment sales, spreading technology risk across deployments. Applied Digital's direct ownership of power infrastructure through strategic partnerships aims to accelerate campus energization timelines. However, Vertiv's and nVent Electric's vendor model requires less capital per megawatt than Applied Digital's integrated campus approach, which concentrates both power deployment risk and control at the site level.

APLD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Applied Digital shares have jumped 148.6% in the past six months, outperforming the broader Zacks Finance sector’s return of 4.6% and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 27.1%.

APLD Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Applied Digital stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 21.62X compared with the broader sector’s 9.23X. APLD has a Value Score of F.

APLD’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 10 cents per share, widening by 3 cents over the past 30 days. Applied Digital reported a loss of 16 cents per share in the previous year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

