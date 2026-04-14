APLD's Customer Concentration Remains Elevated: Is Growth at Risk?

Applied Digital APLD continues to operate with a relatively concentrated customer base, which remains a key factor in assessing its revenue visibility. APLD is scaling its artificial intelligence infrastructure platform rapidly, but tenant concentration continues to shape its operating model. A significant portion of its capacity is tied to a limited number of hyperscale customers, with CoreWeave representing a major counterparty across multiple facilities. While recent lease restructurings and credit enhancements strengthen these relationships, they do not materially change the underlying concentration dynamic.



The extent of this concentration is notable. Of the company’s $16 billion in total contracted revenues, $11 billion is attributable to CoreWeave, accounting for 69% of the backlog. The remaining $5 billion is linked to a single investment-grade hyperscaler at the Polaris Forge 2 campus. This indicates that a large share of APLD’s long-term revenue visibility is dependent on just two customers, making growth outcomes closely tied to their continued demand and expansion plans.



The financial trajectory reflects strong scaling activity. Fiscal third-quarter revenues rose 139% year over year to $126.6 million, with the HPC Hosting segment contributing $71 million, primarily from base rent and tenant-driven services. This suggests that near-term growth is being supported by ramp-up within existing customer agreements rather than diversification across a broader tenant base.



The pipeline adds another layer to this dynamic. Three development sites totaling 900 megawatts remain in exclusivity with a single hyperscaler, while 100 megawatts at Polaris Forge 2 remains uncontracted. With APLD targeting $1 billion in net operating income over the next five years, future growth will depend not only on execution but also on the ability to secure additional customers. However, with customer concentration remaining elevated, the growth outlook becomes increasingly uncertain and more exposed to a limited set of counterparties, indicating that growth is at risk.

APLD Faces Stiff Competition Amid Concentration Risks

Applied Digital’s positioning looks weaker compared with peers like Equinix EQIX and Riot Platforms RIOT. Equinix benefits from a deeply diversified colocation ecosystem with thousands of customers, limiting tenant-level risk and supporting stable, recurring revenues. Riot Platforms, despite operating in a cyclical crypto segment, is driven by broader network economics rather than reliance on a single counterparty, providing a different but less concentrated demand base.



In contrast, APLD remains heavily reliant on just two customers for long-term visibility. While Equinix and Riot Platforms scale through diversification or market-linked demand, APLD is scaling through customer concentration, which not only elevates counterparty risk but also weakens its competitive positioning in an increasingly crowded data center landscape.

APLD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Applied Digital’s shares have returned 12.5% year to date, while the broader Zacks Finance sector has declined 2.7% and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry has plunged 14.6%.

APLD Stock’s Performance



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Applied Digital stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 12.03X compared with the broader sector’s 8.27X. APLD has a Value Score of F.

APLD’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 35 cents per share. Applied Digital reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the previous year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.