Apis Capital Expands Garrett Motion Stake as Hybrid Demand Extends the Combustion Cycle

Bought 2,090,000 shares of Garrett Motion; estimated trade size ~$33.28 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end stake value increased by $36.96 million, reflecting both trading and price appreciation

Transaction size represented 5.8% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade holding: 2,230,000 shares worth $38.87 million

This position now makes up 6.77% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX)by 2,090,000 shares. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $38.87 million, a $36.96 million increase from the prior period, which includes the effect of price changes.

What else to know

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC’s buy lifts its Garrett Motion stake to 6.77% of its 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:CELC: approximately $60.04 million (approximately 10.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:ARMN: approximately $39.31 million (approximately 6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TLN: approximately $32.69 million (approximately 5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SSRM: approximately $32.49 million (approximately 5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WDC: approximately $30.99 million (approximately 5.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Garrett Motion shares were priced at $20.62, up approximately 125.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 115.68 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.58 billion Net Income (TTM) $310 million Dividend Yield 1.58% Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $20.62

Company Snapshot

Garrett Motion operates at scale in the automotive parts industry, serving a global roster of vehicle manufacturers and aftermarket clients.

The company leverages advanced engineering to deliver high-performance turbocharging and boosting solutions, supporting efficiency and emissions goals for modern vehicles.

Garrett Motion targets automotive manufacturers and aftermarket distributors worldwide as its main customer base. It generates revenue primarily through sales to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in the global automotive sector. Its focus on technology-driven products positions it as a competitive supplier in the evolving automotive landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The auto industry still relies much more on combustion engines than the electric transition story suggests. While more people are buying EVs, most cars made today still use internal combustion or hybrid systems. Sricter fuel-economy and emissions rules keep turbochargers in demand as automakers push for smaller engines to deliver the same performance more efficiently.

Garrett Motion Inc. operates directly inside that dynamic. Its turbocharging and boosting systems enable automakers to meet fuel economy and emissions targets while maintaining existing engine platforms. Revenue depends primarily on OEM production cycles, with aftermarket demand providing additional stability. Margin performance reflects production volumes, product mix, and cost control, especially as hybrid architectures extend the relevance of advanced combustion technology.

For investors, the question is how long this transitional phase will persist. Garrett’s earnings profile will ultimately depend on steady global vehicle output and continued hybrid penetration, especially in regions where full electrification remains slower.

