Apiam Animal Health’s Revenue Driven by B2C Services

November 20, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. reported that its Business-to-Consumer (B2C) services, which include companion and mixed animal veterinary clinics, account for 78% of its fiscal year 2024 revenue. Meanwhile, its Business-to-Business (B2B) services, catering to beef feedlot and piggery operators, contribute 22% to the company’s revenue. With a vast network of clinics and veterinarians across rural and regional areas, Apiam continues to expand its footprint in the animal health industry.

