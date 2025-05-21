APi Unveils Long-term Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - APi Group (APG) unveiled its long-term 10/16/60+ financial targets, which include: $10+ billion in net revenues by 2028, with mid-single-digit organic growth; 16%+ adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028; 60%+ of net revenues from inspection, service and monitoring; and $3.0+ billion in cumulative adjusted free cash flow through 2028.

APi announced that its Board approved a three-for-two stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock to be effected by the payment of a dividend of one-half of one share of common stock payable on June 30, 2025, for each share of common stock held of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2025. After giving effect to the stock split, the company will have approximately 415 million shares of common stock outstanding, and will continue to have 4 million shares of Series A preferred stock outstanding.

