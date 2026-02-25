Markets
APG

APi Group Q4 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises 13.8%

February 25, 2026 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - APi Group Corporation (APG), a safety and specialty services provider, on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter despite revenue growth, mainly because of accrued stock dividend of $590 million on its Series A Preferred Stock.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $493 million or $1.19 per share, up from $28 million or $0.07 per share loss a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $185 million or $0.44 per share.

Operating income increased to $164 million from $116 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year-on-year to $295 million.

Revenue for the quarter grew 13.8% to $2.117 billion from $1.861 billion in the previous year. On an organic basis, revenue grew 11.1%.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $225 million to $235 million.

For the full year, revenue is projected at $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.140 billion to $1.200 billion.

APi shares closed at $44.99 on Tuesday, up 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.