APi Group Corporation (APG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been APi (APG). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 3.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.9 in the previous session. APi has gained 5.5% since the start of the year compared to the -8.3% gain for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -10.6% return for the Zacks Business - Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2025, APi reported EPS of $0.41 versus consensus estimate of $0.39 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.98%.

For the current fiscal year, APi is expected to post earnings of $1.65 per share on $7.88 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.86 per share on $8.42 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.58% and 6.87%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though APi has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for APi? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

APi has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 20.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, APi currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if APi passes the test. Thus, it seems as though APi shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does APG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of APG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN). BWMN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 60.53%, and for the current fiscal year, BWMN is expected to post earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $488.78 million.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. have gained 5.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.5X and a P/CF of 19.19X.

The Business - Services industry is in the top 25% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for APG and BWMN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

